Manchester: Kenneth Rawson Sentenced for Bank Robbery

Manchester Man, Kenneth Rawson Sentenced to 41 Months for Bank Robbery

CONCORD (STL.News) Kenneth Rawson, 35, of Manchester, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for committing a bank robbery, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced . Additionally, Rawson was ordered to pay restitution to the bank in the amount of $790.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 27, 2018, Rawson entered the Citizens Bank on Elm Street in Manchester, New Hampshire and demanded money from the teller. Rawson claimed that he had a bomb on him at the time. Rawson was apprehended later that day and admitted that he had robbed the bank.

Rawson previously pleaded guilty on March 10, 2020.

“Even when no one is hurt, bank robberies are inherently violent crimes that can cause serious emotional harm to their victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “By threatening to detonate a bomb as part of his effort to rob a bank, this defendant created a frightening and dangerous situation. This prison sentence demonstrates that those who commit bank robberies or other violent crimes in New Hampshire will face serious consequences for their unlawful actions.”

“sentence should serve as a reminder to everyone that there are serious consequences that come with targeting our financial institutions and putting innocent people in danger,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “A federal felony conviction carries with it a lifetime of explanation, and it is our hope that this case makes others think twice about committing violent crime.”

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Manchester Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today