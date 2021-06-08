Man Indicted for Sending Threatening Text Message to Social Worker

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on May 27, 2021, charging Daniel Devaty, 49, of Elyria, Ohio, with influencing a federal official by threatening a family member.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, on March 24, 2021, it is alleged that the Defendant sent a text message to the government-issued cell phone of a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Social Worker threatening to kill his daughters. Law enforcement officials with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigated the alleged threat and determined that the VA social worker previously worked with the Defendant on a HUD-VA program that offered support services to homeless Veterans and their families to help find and sustain permeant housing.

According to the affidavit, the Defendant was admitted to the HUD-VA program in March of 2014 and was removed in January of 2021 after numerous complaints of physical threats and public intoxication. The Defendant stated to law enforcement investigators that he sent the threatening text message to the cell phone of the VA social worker and a non-threatening message to another social worker after learning of his removal from the program.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the Defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the Defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the Defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

This investigation was conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Cleveland VA Medical Center (VAMC) Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryson Gillard.

