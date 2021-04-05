Man and Woman to Each Serve for Child Sex Trafficking

Oklahoma City Man and Woman to Each Serve 15 Years in Federal Prison for Child Sex Trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY (STL.News) Last week, MICHAEL KERRY KENDRICK, aka “Milkman,” 49, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to commit child sex trafficking, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. CHRISTA LYNN GLASS, aka “Lady Milk,” aka “Diamond,” 40, of Oklahoma City, has already been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for conspiring with Kendrick to commit child sex trafficking in a related case.

On February 20, 2020, both Kendrick and Glass were charged by federal complaint with child sex trafficking. On June 2, 2020, Kendrick was additionally charged by Indictment by a federal grand jury with conspiring to commit child sex trafficking and the substantive offense of child sex trafficking.

On June 17, 2020, Glass entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiring to commit child sex trafficking between September 2019 and January 28, 2020, in Oklahoma City. On July 8, 2020, Kendrick entered a guilty plea to Count 1 of the Indictment—conspiring to commit child sex trafficking during the same time period.

On March 1, 2021, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Glass to serve 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. On April 2, 2021, Judge Dishman sentenced Kendrick to serve 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Judge Dishman also imposed $5,100 in special assessments for each defendant and stated that restitution for the victim will be determined at a subsequent hearing. At each sentencing, Judge Dishman noted the difficulty of finding words to convey how serious and egregious Kendrick and Glass’s crimes were.

According to court documents and public record, Kendrick and Glass offered to teach a 16-year-old child about the commercial sex business. They posted advertisements on the internet using photos they took of the child and arranged for commercial sex appointments with buyers who responded to the advertisements. Kendrick and Glass took all the proceeds of the appointments between the child and the buyers. Additionally, they provided the child with narcotics.

Upon their release from prison, both Kendrick and Glass will be required to register as sex offenders.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Oklahoma City Field Division and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Assistant U.S. Attorneys K. McKenzie Anderson and Mary E. Walters prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today