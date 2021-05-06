Maine Governor Mills Signs Bills into Law

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills has signed the following bills into law:
- LD 7: An Act To Expand the Membership of the Board of Directors of the Maine International Trade Center
- LD 11: An Act To Clarify the Laws Regarding Reciprocity for Licensure of Professional Engineers
- LD 18: An Act To Clarify the American Sign Language Interpreters Licensing Laws
- LD 24: An Act Regarding Certificates of Birth, Marriage and Death
- LD 67: An Act To Assist in the Restoration of Atlantic Salmon
- LD 69: An Act To Reduce Duplicative Permitting Review for Projects under the Site Location of Development Laws
- LD 106: An Act To Amend Maine’s Aquaculture Leasing and Licensing Statutes
- LD 152: An Act To Address Training Requirements for Harbor Masters
- LD: 193: Resolve, To Name a Mountain in Oxford County
- LD 199: An Act To Amend Certain Fish and Wildlife Laws and Related Provisions
- LD 207: Resolve, Regarding Legislative Review of Portions of Chapter 1: Fee Schedule, a Major Substantive Rule of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Maine Land Use Planning Commission (Emergency)
- LD 243: An Act To Amend the Composition of the Piscataquis County Budget Committee
- LD 266: An Act To Create the Maine Lighthouse Trust Registration Plate
- LD 269: An Act To Prohibit Smoking in Bus Shelters
- LD 335: An Act To Clarify Requirements for Criminal History Record Checks Pursuant to the Federal Family First Prevention Services Act (EMERGENCY)
- LD 338: An Act To Amend the Law Governing the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative
- LD 416: An Act Regarding the Production and Sale of Birch Syrup and Birch Syrup Products (EMERGENCY)
- LD 454: An Act To Ensure Equity in the Shellfish Depuration Compensation Process for Municipalities by Increasing the Rate of Reimbursement Paid to Municipalities
- LD 472: Resolve, Regarding Legislative Review of Chapter 104: Certain Payments Not Immediate, a Major Substantive Rule of the Treasurer of State (EMERGENCY)
- LD 577: Resolve, Regarding Legislative Review of Chapter 6: Crisis Prevention and Intervention Services, a Major Substantive Rule of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Aging and Disability Services (EMERGENCY)
- LD 578: Resolve, Regarding Legislative Review of Portions of Chapter 113: Regulations Governing the Licensing and Functioning of Assisted Housing Programs: Infection Prevention and Control, a Major Substantive Rule of the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Licensing and Certification (EMERGENCY)
- LD 615: An Act To Remove the Advanced Cardiac Life Support Certification Requirement for Dental Therapists (EMERGENCY)
- LD 1506: Resolve, To Continue until July 1, 2021 Limited-period Positions Expiring in June 2021 (EMERGENCY) (GOVERNOR’S BILL)
- LD 1507: An Act To Establish a Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program and Allocation (EMERGENCY) (GOVERNOR’S BILL)