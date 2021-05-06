  • Thu. May 6th, 2021
Politics

Maine Governor Mills Signs Bills into Law

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 6, 2021 , Governor, Janet Mills, maine
Maine Governor Mills Signs Bills into Law

Augusta, ME (STL.NewsGovernor Janet Mills has signed the following bills into law:

Maine Governor Mills Signs Bills into Law

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Texas Governor, TDEM, and TMD Launch Vaccine Call Center
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Texas Governor Appoints 4 To Lower Colorado River Authority Board
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Montana Governor Gianforte Ends Business Equipment Tax
May 6, 2021 Maryam Shah