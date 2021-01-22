Maine Governor Mills Nominates Melanie Loyzim

Governor Mills Nominates Melanie Loyzim to Serve as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills announced today she has nominated Melanie Loyzim to serve as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Loyzim has served as Acting Commissioner of the DEP since August 14, 2020 and has worked in various roles within the Department since 2006.

“With Melanie’s extensive experience and her proven commitment to protecting and preserving our precious lands and waters, I am confident that she will ably lead the Department of Environmental Protection,” said Governor Janet Mills.

“I am honored to be nominated by Governor Mills to lead the Department where I have spent much of my career,” said Loyzim. “I share the Governor’s commitment to preserving and protecting Maine’s environment so that future generations may love Maine as we do.”

Loyzim has been with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection since 2006, and has served in a variety of roles including underground tank inspector, air toxics and emissions inventory program manager, director of Bureau of Air Quality and the Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management and most recently as acting commissioner. Prior to her tenure at Maine DEP, she worked for Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment in their emissions inventory program and as a rule writer. She also has experience as an Environmental, Health and Safety Consultant, a Site Health and Safety Officer, and 40-hour HAZWOPER trainer. Loyzim graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Economics and with a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Colorado. Loyzim lives in Manchester, Maine.