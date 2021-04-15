Maine Governor Mills Continues State of Civil Emergency

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills extended the State of Civil Emergency (PDF) through May 13, 2021. The Governor’s decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association. For example, the states of Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, South Carolina and Texas all extended their States of Civil Emergency this month.

“We are in a race between vaccinations and variants,” said Governor Janet Mills. “With nearly half of all eligible Maine people having received at least one dose of a vaccine, we are making progress, but we have got to keep our foot on the gas to get more people vaccinated, to keep people alive and healthy, and to get us back to normal sooner. With case counts increasing, and with spring vacation just around the corner for many, I ask all Maine people to keep doing the basic things that keep us safe, like wearing a mask, watching your distance, and avoiding large gatherings, particularly ones indoors.”

A State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19. This is Governor Mills’ fourteenth extension of the State of Civil Emergency. Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in thirty-day increments.