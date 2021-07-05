Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills announced that Kay Spofford of Winslow has won $896,809 in Maine’s Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes, a statewide program to encourage Maine people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Spofford, a dialysis dietitian in her early 60s, received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in January and February at MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville. She said she got vaccinated as soon as possible to protect her patients who have serious kidney disease, as well as her loved ones and community.

The Sweepstakes prize grew with every vaccination, totaling $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by today, the Fourth of July. Since Maine launched the sweepstakes on June 16, 20,154 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maine.

“It is a pleasure to congratulate Kay on winning big in the Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes,” said Governor Janet Mills. “On this Fourth of July, I thank Kay and all Maine people who have rolled up their sleeves to declare their independence from COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated already, there’s still no better time to take this critical step to help Maine put the pandemic behind us.”

“It still feels surreal that I’m the winner of the sweepstakes,”said winner Kay Spofford. “My husband and I strive for a simple life, but this money will give us peace of mind in our retirement and allow us to make repairs to our house and travel to visit our children and our grandbaby on the way. I encourage everyone in Maine to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe and to help Maine continue leading the fight against COVID-19.”

“We extend our congratulations to Kay Spofford on not only winning the sweepstakes, but on protecting herself, her patients, and her community by getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “People across Maine are able to gather safely to celebrate this Fourth of July thanks to people like Kay. These vaccines are safe, effective, and free. If you haven’t yet rolled up your sleeve, we urge you to visit a vaccination clinic as soon as you can.”

The Sweepstakes built on Maine’s nation-leading progress in administering vaccinations and containing the spread of COVID-19. Maine has already met President Biden’s July 4 goal of delivering at least one shot to 70 percent of adult (18+) Americans – reaching that number on May 12, 53 days early. Nearly 78 percent of Maine adults have received at least one dose, while more than 70 percent are fully vaccinated. Maine ranks third best in the nation in terms of fully vaccinated residents.

Residents age 12 and older who received at least one dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Maine since December 15, 2020, were eligible to enter for a chance to win the prize. The deadline to get vaccinated and submit an entry was 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

Maine received 350,256 entries for the sweepstakes.

Spofford was randomly selected from among all eligible entries, using a process that mirrored that used by the Maine State Lottery.

Starting in July, Maine’s vaccination efforts will shift further to reaching out to residents who are not vaccinated to provide information and address barriers. This includes building vaccination into the workflows of doctor’s offices, clinics, and other accessible sites. Back-to-school and back-to-work vaccine clinics are also being planned.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and remain widely available at community vaccination centers and local pharmacies. To find a vaccination site near you, visit the State’s vaccination website or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.