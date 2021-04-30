Maine Governor Congratulates Nurses on Vote to Unionize

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement congratulating nurses at Maine Medical Center on their vote to unionize:

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, our dedicated health care professionals have worked around the clock to save lives. They serve our state with acts of heroism every day and, like all working people, deserve the right and ability to advocate to improve their lives and livelihoods.

“I congratulate the nurses at Maine Medical Center on their decisive vote to unionize and expect the management of Maine Medical Center to respect that decision so both sides can begin a productive contract negotiation.”