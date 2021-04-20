Maine Governor: Applications for Aides-de-camp Positions

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills announced that she is seeking applications for Maine’s Aides-de-camp positions, an advisory council of military veterans who advise the governor on policies impacting Maine veterans.

“As someone who comes from a military family myself, I deeply appreciate the service and sacrifice of Maine veterans and their loved ones,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Maine has the largest percentage of veterans per capita in the nation, and these Aides-camp-positions will create an important line of communication between them and state government and will support our shared efforts to improve services and opportunities for veterans across Maine. I encourage all interested veterans to apply.”

“The Aides-de-camp program will welcome nominees from the service organizations of Maine, from veteran centric organizations in the state, and from veterans at large who have demonstrated service in their communities,” said David Richmond, Director of Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services. “We look forward to assembling a diverse and capable council of veteran staff representatives for Maine.”

Established by Maine State Statute, the governor may select not more than 11 honorary military staff to serve as Aides-de-camp during her term. Honorably discharged officers or enlisted personnel who served in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, or Coast Guard and who are not members of the state military forces may be appointed as Aides-de-Camp. These individuals will be expected to meet with the Governor and/or her staff periodically to discuss issues pertaining to Maine veterans and act as a liaison between the Governor and their community or organization.

“The Aides-de-Camp Program should be representative of all veteran generations and be an avenue to present their views as well as the views of their contemporaries. The meetings should be a two-way dialogue, with the Governor requesting the thoughts of the Aides-de-Camps on initiatives she is considering. I’m looking forward to this type of collaboration, it can only benefit the state’s veterans,” said David Patch, retired Navy commander and veterans’ advocate.

If you are a military veteran and are interested in serving as an Aide-de Camp to Governor Mills, please send a letter of interest and resume to the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Service c/o Director David A. Richmond at: mainebvs@maine.govor 117 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04330-0117. Alternately, Maine service organizations and other veteran centric organizations may submit nominees from their organizations for consideration, using the same application process, before April 30th, 2021.