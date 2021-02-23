Maine: Flags Lowered in Honor of Lives Lost to COVID-19

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Consistent with a directive (PDF) of the President, Governor Janet Mills today ordered the United States and the State of Maine flags be lowered immediately statewide through Friday, February 26, 2021 in solemn remembrance of the 500,000 Americans, including 660 Maine people, who have died with COVID-19.

“As a state and as a nation, we have suffered unimaginable loss these last twelve months, but the greatest grief is borne by families whose loved ones are no longer with them because of this deadly disease,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Let us pause in solemn remembrance of the 500,000 Americans, including 660 Mainers, we have lost, honor the lives they lived, and pray for the swift recovery of all those who are still battling this virus.”