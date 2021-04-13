Maine Advises Pause for Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah issued the following statement today:

“This morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution following reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in recipients in the United States. Maine CDC is not aware of any reports of these cases in Maine residents. Given this recommendation, the State of Maine is advising that providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the U.S. CDC’s scientific advisory committee has further reviewed the safety data.”