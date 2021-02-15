Health

Maine: 2nd Chance to get Affordable Health Insurance for 2021

ByPublisher3

Feb 15, 2021 , ,
Maine: 2nd Chance to get Affordable Health Insurance for 2021

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Starting today, some health coverage options are available again under a new Special Enrollment Period for the COVID-19 public health emergency.  Maine people who qualify can enroll in or change Marketplace health insurance plans from February 15, 2021 through May 15, 2021.

The Health Insurance Marketplace, or HealthCare.gov, offers private plans at different prices that pay for a range of health care services.  In Maine, three companies offer 56 different health plan options.  Most people who are covered in the Marketplace – about 85 percent in 2020 – have a reduced monthly premium based on their income and family size.  Sixty percent of Maine HealthCare.gov customers qualify for a plan costing under $75 a month, while 40 percent can pay under $10 a month.  The number of Maine people signed up for 2021 is 59,738.

Before you apply, you can preview 2021 plans and prices.  If you answer a few questions, you can see plans and estimated prices based on your income.

You can start an application or log in to update an existing one at HealthCare.gov.

Even if you don’t expect to need coverage for the whole year, it’s worth signing up now to make sure you’re covered for an unexpected illness or accident, doctor’s visits, prescriptions, and more.

Marketplace insurance may not be your only affordable health care choice.  You or your family members may be eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), state-run health plans that offer low-income people coverage throughout the year.

Information on affordable health coverage is available at CoverME.gov or you can call (800) 965-7476 for free, local help from Consumers for Affordable Health Care.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Health

Louisiana LHD: 64 Parishes Will Receive COVID Vaccine This Week

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Arkansas ADH Lifts Public Health Advisory Limiting Recreational Activity

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Can the world keep up with COVID-19?

Feb 15, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Health

Maine: 2nd Chance to get Affordable Health Insurance for 2021

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Louisiana LHD: 64 Parishes Will Receive COVID Vaccine This Week

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Arkansas ADH Lifts Public Health Advisory Limiting Recreational Activity

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Virginia Governor: Capitol Square Construction & Renovation

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3