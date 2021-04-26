Madison: Keefer Goodman Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Madison Man, Keefer Goodman Sentenced to 72 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Keefer Goodman, 29, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced on Friday, April 23, by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release.

In the early morning of July 21, 2020, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Madison. EMS personnel believed the driver, Goodman, had overdosed. Officers found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun on the front passenger seat. Goodman was revived after the administration of Narcan, and he admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the car accident and said he did heroin earlier that night.

Officers searched Goodman’s car and found 269.3 grams of methamphetamine, 7.3 grams of cocaine, 35.6 grams of marijuana, a pouch of baggies, a scale, and two switchblade knives. They also found $1,820 in Goodman’s pocket. He was previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Goodman was on active state extended supervision for a drug conviction at the time of the accident.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Conley highlighted the dangerous combination of impaired driving with possessing a large quantity of drugs and a loaded gun.

The charge against Goodman was the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson.

