Madison: Antonio Rowe Sentenced for Bank Robberies

Madison Man, Antonio Rowe Sentenced to 100 Months for Bank Robberies

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Antonio Rowe, 31, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced on Friday, December 18 by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 100 months in federal prison for three bank robberies. Rowe pleaded guilty to these charges on July 28, 2020.

Over the course of two weeks in September 2019, Rowe robbed three banks in Madison. Rowe robbed the BMO Harris Bank on Sherman Avenue on September 10, 2019, the Associated Bank on East Towne Boulevard on September 13, 2019, and the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on September 26, 2019. After the last robbery, Rowe fled in a vehicle with his co-defendant Ramon Howard. Rowe drove at high speeds through residential neighborhoods, striking other vehicles and eventually crashing on East Washington Avenue. Rowe and Howard both fled on foot but were apprehended by Madison police officers. Howard was in possession of the stolen cash.

In sentencing Rowe for these bank robberies, Judge Conley noted the severity of these offenses which ended only after a high-speed chase that endangered others in the community. Rowe said that he was acting out of impulse, but Judge Conley said that he was not taking responsibility for his actions. Judge Conley noted Rowe’s lengthy criminal history, opportunities to rehabilitate himself, and the fact that he committed these bank robberies while on state supervision. Rowe was also ordered to pay restitution.

Howard, 37, Portage, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty on June 25 to committing the Associated Bank and UW Credit Union robberies with Rowe and with robbing the Summit Credit Union on Thierer Road on September 16, 2019. He was sentenced by Judge Conley to 9 years in federal prison on September 18.

The charges against Rowe and Howard were the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today