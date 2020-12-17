Macon’s “Get Dat Money” Meth Cartel Leader Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy

MACON, GA (STL.News) The leader of Macon’s “Get Dat Money” methamphetamine drug distribution organization pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge, following a lengthy investigation into the network’s activities, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kelvin D. Carswell, aka “K-9,” “Nine,” “Kinineso Harlem Carswell,” “9ne Oharlem,” “Kninepunkin KinGcarswell,” 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, December 15, to one count conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self, III. Carswell faces a maximum twenty years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000. Co-conspirator Quateshia Carswell, 27, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 1, 2020. She faces a maximum twenty years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000. The additional co-conspirators are as follows:

Davan Randolph, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 15, 2020, and faces a maximum twenty years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000;

Terrico Wade, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on December 15, 2020, and faces a maximum twenty years imprisonment, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000;

Jahmi Booker, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on December 15, 2020, and faces a maximum of four years imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000;

Kelly Jones, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on December 15, 2020, and faces a maximum of four years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000;

Kewaunis King, 31, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on December 15, 2020, and faces a maximum of four years imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000; and,

Trent Burton, 50, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility on December 16, 2020, and faces a maximum of four years imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Charges are still pending against Tabitha Whitehead, 36, of Macon, and Jacobi Jones, Sr., 35, of Macon. Both have hearings scheduled on December 21, 2020. Charges are also pending against co-defendants Trayvion Burney, 26, of Macon, Chad Cummings, 37, of Macon, and Henry Flowers, 32, of Macon.

All co-conspirators who have entered guilty pleas to date will be sentenced by The Honorable Judge Self on May 4, 2021 in U.S. District Court, Macon. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the stipulation of fact entered into court, in 2017, the Macon office of the FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office initiated their investigation of the Carswell drug trafficking organization known as “Get Dat Money” or “GDM,” that began as early as 2002. On May 30, 2012, Carswell was incarcerated by the Georgia Department of Corrections, serving a sentence for attempted carjacking with a maximum release date of October 12, 2026. In June 2017, the FBI received information that Carswell was selling drugs while incarcerated at the Washington State Prison in Sandersville, Georgia.

A search of his prison cell recovered a cellular phone with multiple SD cards and a quantity of drugs. Investigators discovered Carswell was texting his co-conspirators explicit instructions via his contraband cell phone to facilitate the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine from prison. The drugs, once obtained, were sold from a residence Carswell and his co-conspirators referred to as “The Mansion” located at 373 Fulton Street in Macon. Carswell’s co-conspirators would sell drugs out of “The Mansion” at his direction. Drugs were also sold by distributors working at the behest of Carswell, at multiple motels located in Macon. Throughout the course of the conspiracy, Quateshia Carswell obtained more than 10,000 grams of methamphetamine for distribution at Kelvin Carswell’s direction.

“Thanks to the persistence of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, GDM is broken, ridding Macon of a dangerous criminal drug trafficking organization whose leader was directing large amounts of methamphetamine from inside a prison,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “Carswell and his co-conspirators will soon face severe consequences for their crimes—federal prison without parole.”

“The aberrant behavior conducted by Carswell from inside a prison, where he is supposed to be rehabilitating from past crimes, is shocking,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Thanks to the assistance from the Bibb County Sheriff Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Carswell and his co-conspirators will have more time in prison to think about the devastation they caused to the Macon community.”

“These guilty pleas represent the culmination of the efforts of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and our federal partners to go after these drug dealing gangs no matter where they may be, whether it is on the street or in the state prisons. Our community can rest easy knowing this group of dangerous criminals is out of business for a long time to come,” said Bibb County Sheriff David J. Davis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today