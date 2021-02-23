Macon: Coxton Pleads Guilty To Illegally Possessing A Firearm

Convicted Felon, Shakqylion Coxton Pleads Guilty To Illegally Possessing A Firearm

MACON, GA (STL.News) A convicted felon, caught in illegal possession of a firearm, pleaded guilty to his crime this morning in federal court, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Shakqylion Coxton, 26, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Coxton is facing a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for May 19. T here is no parole in the federal system.

“Convicted felons, especially those with violent criminal histories, who illegally possess firearms will face federal prosecution and the possibility of a lengthy federal prison sentence without parole,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the Georgia State Patrol, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for their combined efforts investigating this case.”

Coxton was pulled over by a Georgia State Patrol trooper for a traffic violation in Macon at 12:58 a.m. on January 3, 2020. When the trooper approached the defendant’s vehicle to obtain his driver’s license and vehicle information, he observed a revolver in plain view on the passenger seat next to Coxton, which later was found to be a loaded .38 Special. The defendant was previously convicted of robbery by force, a felony, in the Superior Court of Bibb County on July 11, 2011. Coxton admits he knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm because he is a convicted felon.

