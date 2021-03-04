Macon: Alexander Brock Ray Sentenced To Distribute Meth

Macon Probationer, Alexander Brock Ray Sentenced To 118 Months In Federal Prison For Attempting To Distribute 1.3 Kilos Of Meth

MACON, GA (STL.News) A Macon probationer was sentenced to serve more than nine years in federal prison for attempting to distribute 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Alexander Brock Ray, 30, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 118 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Wednesday, March 3. Ray previously pleaded guilty to one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

Law enforcement served an arrest warrant at Ray’s home on August 16, 2018 for a Bibb County Superior Court probation violation. A shotgun belonging to Ray was visible inside, along with pills, approximately 20 bags filled with suspected ecstasy, and more bags containing yellow and blue powder. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant. In total, 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine (105 separate bags) were seized from Ray’s home, along with two semiautomatic pistols, eleven stamps being used to compress powder to pills and other drug paraphernalia. Ray had been previously convicted in Bibb County Superior Court of theft by receiving (firearm), carrying a concealed weapon, and felony obstruction in 2013. Ray was in violation of his probation at the time of his arrest in this case.

“Repeat violent offenders and drug traffickers are facing steep prison sentences across the Middle District of Georgia for choosing to continue a life of crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners across the district to bring federal cases against the most egregious individuals who continually disregard the laws and disturb the peace.”

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI should be commended for their joint efforts in this case. This particular defendant is facing a nearly 10-year federal prison sentence, and hopefully this large sentence will deter others from a life of crime,” said U.S. Marshal John Cary Bittick.

“Thanks to the work of the Bibb County Sheriff Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and our FBI Macon resident agency, Ray will have plenty of time to rethink his life of crime,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Criminals must learn that if they continue to plague our communities arrest after arrest, the federal authorities will make sure they are removed from those communities for lengthy sentences.”

“The sentence handed down on Mr. Ray illustrates the penalty for dealing in illegal drugs and possessing a firearm can be very substantial. We can be grateful for the investigative work of the Bibb Investigators and our federal partners to bring this individual to justice,” said Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes prosecuted the case for the Government. Questions can be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, U.S. Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603 or Melissa Hodges, Public Affairs Officer (Contractor), U.S. Attorney’s Office, at (478) 765-2362.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today