  Thu. Apr 22nd, 2021

Lynn Vandeventer Sentenced for Child Pornography Crimes

Apr 22, 2021
Johnson County Man, Timothy Lynn Vandeventer Sentenced 10 Years in Federal Prison for Child Pornography Crimes

(STL.News) A Johnson County man who was arrested with 110,000 images of child pornography has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.

Timothy Lynn Vandeventer, 55, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in November.  He was sentenced yesterday before U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade.

According to court documents, HSI agents learned that Vandeventer was downloading child pornography from the internet to an IP address located at his residence in Alvarado, Texas.

Agents executed a search warrant at Vandeventer’s residence and seized a laptop computer, five external hard drives, and printing equipment.

Vandeventer purchased child pornography on the internet and downloaded it to his laptop and external hard drives so that he could easily access the illicit content.  Additionally, Vandeventer used a computer printer to print images of child pornography to view for his sexual gratification.

A forensic analysis of Vandeventer’s computer located 110,000 images and 62 videos of child pornography including multiple images of prepubescent minors and minors less than 12-years-old.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Read prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

