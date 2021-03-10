Louisiana: Ransom White Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

South Louisiana Man, Ransom White Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Ransom White, 39, of Lafayette, Louisiana was sentenced by United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. As part of the sentence, the Court also ordered White to forfeit $64,367.37 in funds constituting drug proceeds.

A federal grand jury in Lafayette returned an indictment on July 13, 2018 charging White and others with drug trafficking. White pled guilty on May 30, 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence presented in court at the plea hearing revealed that White was a known member of a methamphetamine trafficking organization during 2017 and 2018.

Law enforcement agents began investigating White and his co-defendants and during their investigation, learned that White conspired with his other co-defendants to purchase and deliver methamphetamine to be sold. Their investigation revealed that White would obtain methamphetamine in vegetable cans from a supplier, with each can containing approximately one pound of methamphetamine. White would then deliver the drugs to his co-defendant to sell.

The FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today