Louisiana Lottery: Josephine Arceneaux Won $50,000

Hammond, LA (STL.News) A regular Louisiana Lottery Powerball player for several years, Josephine Arceneaux of Hammond finally hit it big on Jan. 30 when she won $50,000 by matching four white-ball numbers plus the red Powerball number during that evening’s drawing.

Arceneaux and her kids were excited and surprised by the win since this was the first time she had won such a large amount.

According to Arceneaux, the prize was well timed. “I’ve been out of work for three months, so this came at the perfect time!” she said.

Arceneaux said that while she is not completely sure what she is going to do with all her winnings, she does plan to pay off a few bills.

“I feel excited. Truly blessed and excited,” she shared.

Arceneaux purchased her ticket at Tickfaw Pit Stop in Tickfaw.

