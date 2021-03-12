General

Louisiana: Jaworski Campbell Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

Louisiana Man, Montrecus Jaworski Campbell Sentenced to Almost 22 Years in Federal Prison for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

Gulfport, MI (STL.News) Montrecus Jaworski Campbell, 40, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. to 262 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”). Campbell was also ordered to pay a $10,000.00 fine.

In June of 2020, DEA Special Agents discovered that Campbell received shipments of methamphetamine at his home in Louisiana before providing the methamphetamine to co-conspirators to distribute in the Southern District of Mississippi.  Agents were able to intercept one of the packages and determine that it contained nearly 3 kilograms of 99% pure methamphetamine.

Campbell was indicted on August 11, 2020 and he pled guilty before Judge Guirola on November 24, 2020.

This case was investigated by the DEA with assistance from the Louisiana State Police.  It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Buckner.

