Louisiana: Governor Statement of COVID-19 Deaths in State

(STL.News) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued the following statement Friday on COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana, after the Louisiana Department of Health reported 105 COVID deaths today, the second highest daily death count since the start of the pandemic. The highest number of deaths Louisiana has reported in a day was 129 deaths on April 14, 2020.

Gov. Edwards said:

“Today, Louisiana is reporting 105 new COVID deaths, the second highest number since April of last year. We have lost nearly ten months of hard work to slow the spread of COVID in our state and, despite all warnings from medical professionals and public officials, some people still insist on ignoring the mitigation measures that are proven to work, including wearing face masks. Today, we mourn the loss of 7,833 Louisianans to this illness. These are people’s children and parents and friends and coworkers. They are our neighbors. They are our sisters and brothers. This should weigh heavily on the hearts of all Louisianans every time they leave their homes while COVID is so rampant. During this pandemic, each and every choice we make can have catastrophic impacts on our health and the health of those around us. As more people are infected, as our hospitals again reach their capacity, please do what is right – wear your mask, avoid gathering with people outside of your household, stay at home and get tested when you have symptoms, practice social distancing and wash your hands. As of today, nearly 100,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Louisiana, which is good news, but the vaccine will not stop this current surge. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it will not matter if we do not get there.”