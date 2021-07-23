Louisiana Governor: Second Round of Shot At A Million Winners

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the second winners of the Shot At A Million COVID-19 campaign. Congratulations to Edwina Jones and Andrew Homan for going sleeves up and doing their part to protect themselves, their families and their communities during this pandemic.

Edwina Jones and Andrew Homan were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Edwina Jones, 65 years old from Marrero, won the second $100,000 cash prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

Andrew Homan, 14 years old of Slidell, won the second $100,000 scholarship prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

“Ms. Jones and Andrew and his parents have done the right thing and the best thing by getting vaccinated against this virus that is sadly spreading once again throughout our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “They understand that it is our best defense against the virus and best chance of putting this pandemic behind us. I hope their stories will inspire others who have not made the decision to get their shot. The vaccines are safe and effective and can help significantly reduce the chances of getting sick or being hospitalized. Our cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing because of the Delta variant and the overwhelming majority are among the unvaccinated. It is not an understatement to say that deciding to get vaccinated is making a life-saving decision.”

Click here to meet the winners.