Louisiana Governor: On the Passing of Former Rep. Steve Carter

Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on the Passing of Former Rep. Steve Carter from Coronavirus

LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards offers his condolences tonight to the family of former Rep. Steve Carter, who died following his battle with the coronavirus.

Gov. Edwards said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn that former Representative Steve Carter lost his battle with COVID-19 this evening. Steve served the Baton Rouge community in the Louisiana Legislature for 12 years, and I was honored to serve with him during that time.

I hope you will join me and Donna in praying for his wife Gloria, his children Amelia and Solomon and their families, including his four granddaughters, Yvie, Carter, Julia and Addie during this very difficult time.”

The Governor will order flags flown at half-staff the day of former Rep. Carter’s funeral.