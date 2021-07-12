Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of Spc. Bernard Creque.
“I was saddened to learn of the death of Spc. Bernard Creque who dedicated his life to serving and protecting our state and nation through the Louisiana National Guard,” said Gov. Edwards. “He was a decorated soldier who faithfully executed his duties, most recently as a member of the LANG’s 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade. He tragically lost his life while deployed with his unit, and we will forever be grateful to him. Please join me and Donna in praying for his father, mother, family, hometown of Lake Charles and fellow soldiers.”
More Stories
Florida Governor: $30 Million to Improve Infrastructure
PERRY, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) have awarded several...
Rhode Island Governor Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Providence, RI (STL.News) Governor Dan McKee, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha,...
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Appoints Christine Hallquist
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Christine Hallquist as executive director of the newly established Vermont Community Broadband...
Texas Governor Ordered To Investigate Allegations At TJJD
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal behavior at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department...
Massachusetts Governor Appoints Kimberly Roy
BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Governor Charlie Baker named Kimberly Roy as the gubernatorial appointee to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission, charged with regulating...
Kentucky Governor: Jobs Plan Supports Our People
FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement: Opportunity, jobs, the economy and infrastructure are not partisan. They are the...