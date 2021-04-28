Louisiana Governor Joins a Bipartisan Group of State Leaders

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined a bipartisan coalition of state leaders from across the country in an open letter thanking businesses for speaking out in support of voting rights and encouraging more to do the same.

“The right to vote is at the very foundation of who we are as a country,” Gov. Edwards said. “It is important for leaders in both public office and private industry to speak out against any attacks on our election process and to support the fundamental right of every American to vote.”

The letter, which was signed by more than 50 current and former state officials, can be read here.