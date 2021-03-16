Louisiana Governor: Appointments to the Board of Examiners

Gov. Edwards Announces New Appointments to the Board of Examiners for New Orleans and Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots for the Mississippi River

LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the Board of Examiners for New Orleans and Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots for the Mississippi River.

The Board of Examiners for the New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association is an advocate for commissioned pilots traveling the Mississippi River from mile 88 in New Orleans to mile 234 in Baton Rouge. Due to the sensitive nature of the duties performed by state commissioned pilots, the board of examiners has a strong commitment to the public and maritime industry. The board promulgates and maintains standards of conduct in order to further enhance the safety and well-being of the citizens of Louisiana and prevent any imminent peril to public health, safety, and welfare while maintaining reliable, safe and efficient pilotage services on the Mississippi River.

Captain Casey E. Clayton of Covington has been appointed to the Board of Examiners of the New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots for the Mississippi River. Captain Clayton was commissioned in 2003 becoming the first woman steamship pilot in the state of Louisiana. Captain Clayton will serve as a governor appointee and president of the board.

Kevin G. Alario of Covington has been appointed to the Board of Examiners of the New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots for the Mississippi River. Captain Alario was commissioned as a steamship pilot in 2003 and will serve as a governor appointee.