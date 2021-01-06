Louisiana Governor Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

(STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

Board of Regents

The Board of Regents serves as the state’s leading force for talent development through quality, affordable postsecondary education for all. Through statewide academic planning and review, budgeting and performance funding, research, and accountability, the Board of Regents coordinates the efforts of the state’s 33 degree granting public institutions in addition to Louisiana State University & Southern University Agricultural Centers and Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Judy A. Brown of Homer has been appointed to the Board of Regents. Brown is the senior vice president and banking center manager at Origin Bank and will represent the 4th Congressional District.

Stephanie A. Finley of Lafayette has been appointed to the Board of Regents. Finley is the former United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana and a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force. Finley will represent the 3rd Congressional District.

Phillip R. May Jr. of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Board of Regents. May is the president and chief executive officer of Entergy Louisiana and will represent the 1st Congressional District.

Collis B. Temple III of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Board of Regents. Temple is a national sales director and agency owner at Primerica and will represent the 6th Congressional District.

Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College

The Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College is vested with the responsibility for the management and supervision of the institutions of higher education, statewide agricultural programs and other programs which comprise the Southern University System.

Lee “Jody” Amedee of Gonzales has been reappointed to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. Amedee is an attorney and founding partner of Gauthier Amedee, Attorneys at Law, and will serve the board at-large.

Myron K. Lawson of Alexandria has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. Lawson is an agent at State Farm Insurance and will represent the 5th Congressional District.

Christy O. Reeves of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. Reeves is the vice president for regional community affairs and government relations for the Oschner Health System and will serve the board at-large.

Edwin M. Shorty Jr. of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. Shorty is the owner of Edwin M. Shorty Jr. & Associates, and he currently serves as constable for the 2nd City Court in Orleans Parish. Shorty will represent the 2nd Congressional District.

Samuel C. Tolbert Jr. of Lake Charles has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. Tolbert is the pastor of the Greater Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church and will represent the 3rd Congressional District.

Rani Gregory Whitfield M.D. of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College. Whitfield is a certified family physician in private practice in Baton Rouge and will represent the 6th Congressional District.

Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System

The Board is responsible for supervising and managing state colleges and universities that are not managed by a higher education board created specifically for such a purpose. The following universities are under the specific supervision and management of the board: Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe and University of New Orleans.

George “Barry” Busada of Shreveport has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Busada is the managing member of Linden Management, LLC and will represent the 4th Congressional District.

James J. Carter Jr. of New Orleans has been reappointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Carter is the managing partner of the Cochran Firm Trials and Mass Torts and will represent the 2nd Congressional District.

Steven K. Davison of Choudrant has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Davison is counsel to president at Genesis Energy and will represent the 5th Congressional District.

Bradley A. Stevens of Hammond has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Stevens is a partner at Edwards & Stevens Law Firm and will represent the 1st Congressional District.

