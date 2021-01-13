Louisiana: Disaster Declaration Request Approved by White House

Gov. Edwards’ Request for Hurricane Zeta Major Disaster Declaration Approved by the White House

LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration due to damage in Louisiana from Hurricane Zeta has been approved by President Trump. This will help provide direct assistance to those people and communities impacted by the storm. Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Lafourche Parish on October 28 as a very strong likely Category 3 system with sustained winds of at least 110 mph, higher wind gusts and heavy rainfall. In addition, some areas hit by Zeta are also still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Laura, Category 2 Hurricane Delta and the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Major Disaster Declaration includes this specific support:

INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE (Assistance to individuals and households):

Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and Terrebonne Parishes.

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE (Assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities):

Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Charles Parishes for Public Assistance Category A (debris removal).

Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes for Public Assistance Category B (emergency protective measures), including direct Federal assistance.

HAZARD MITIGATION GRANT PROGRAM (Assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards):

All areas in the State of Louisiana are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Note: Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

“We appreciate President Trump’s approval for this assistance. Hurricane Zeta was the third storm within two months to wreak havoc on communities in Louisiana. Many areas were already in the process of rebuilding from damage by two earlier storms,” said Gov. Edwards. “Zeta brought considerable damage to the impacted areas. This will allow the state and our federal partners to continue assisting families with recovery from these events.”

A Major Disaster Declaration can only be requested following a disaster. The Governor previously declared a state of emergency on October 26, 2020, and a total of 21 parishes declared states of emergency in preparation for Zeta.