Louisiana: Bills Signed by Governor Edwards

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.
- ACT 80—HB 697 Provides for sports wagering.
- ACT 81—SB 45 Extends the sunset date for Ports of Louisiana tax credits.
- ACT 82—SB 48 Provides relative to continuing education requirements imposed by the Louisiana Board of Hearing Aid Dealers.
- ACT 83—SB 52 Provides for payment of certain group insurance costs by Livingston Parish sheriff.
- ACT 84—SB 57 Provides for the functions of the jury commission in Franklin Parish.
- ACT 85—SB 64 Provides relative to acts prohibited during early voting or on election day.
- ACT 86—SB 65 Provides relative to dental referral plans.
- ACT 87—SB 74 Provides for the disposition of abandoned property deposited at the state archives.
- ACT 88—SB 75 Provides an exception for late approval of a capital outlay request for a state-owned and administered project submitted by a budget unit of the state, including public postsecondary education institutions.
- ACT 89—SB 82 Provides for external review of health insurance issuers.
- ACT 90—SB 88 Authorizes levee boards to spend funds generated from one or more levee districts in another district that benefits an entire levee authority.
- ACT 91—SB 89 Provides for the unemployment insurance procedure to be applied by the secretary of the La. Workforce Commission for calendar year 2022.
- ACT 92—SB 93 Provides relative to telehealth services provided by licensed hearing aid dealers.
- ACT 93—SB 95 Provides relative to the return of certain schools in the Recovery School District to the transferring school board.
- ACT 94—SB 98 Provides relative to marine products.
- ACT 95—SB 99 Provides relative to TOPS eligibility.
- ACT 96—SB 107 Provides relative to the composition of the controlled dangerous substances schedules.
- ACT 97—SB 120 Provides for the salary of the marshal of the city court of Lafayette.
- ACT 98—SB 129 Creates and provides for the Community Drinking Water Infrastructure Sustainability Act.
- ACT 99—SB 132 Provides relative to analysis of the DNA sample collected following an arrest for certain offenses.
- ACT 100—SB 144 Creates the crime of unlawful possession, transfer, or manufacture of animal fighting paraphernalia.
- ACT 101—SB 168 Provides relative to controlled dangerous substances.
- ACT 102—SB 180 Provides relative to state procurement of certain services by use of reverse auction technology.
- ACT 103—SB 183 Provides for the acquisition of blighted property in Lake Charles.
- ACT 104—SB 186 Provides for post-conviction relief with regard to successful “actual innocence” claims.
- ACT 105—SB 199 Designates portions of state highways for certain individuals.
- ACT 106—SB 206 Provides relative to group insurance expenses for certain clerks of court.
- ACT 107—SB 212 Designates a portion of US 90 Business-Westbank Expressway in the city of Westwego in Jefferson Parish as the “Michael D. Louviere Memorial Highway.”
- ACT 108—SB 216 Requires early literacy professional development for certain teachers.
- ACT 109—SB 229 Provides for the creation, dedication, use, and investment of the Health Care Employment Reinvestment Opportunity (H.E.R.O.) Fund.
- ACT 110—SB 246 Provides relative to the creation of an international language immersion school.