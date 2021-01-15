Louisiana: Antonio Galloway Arrested For Child Pornography

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Shreveport man on child exploitation charges. Antonio Galloway, 29 of Shreveport, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Bossier City Marshall’s Office, and Shreveport Police Department.

“Internet crimes against children are horrific offenses that inflict lifelong damage to their victims,” said Attorney General Landry. “I am proud of the work my office’s investigators, examiners, and agents do protect Louisiana’s children.”

Galloway was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.