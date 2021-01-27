Louisiana: Andrew Brady Arrested For Cyber Crimes Against Children

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Tangipahoa Parish man on child exploitation charges.

Andrew Brady, 31 of Ponchatoula, was arrested and charged with 29 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Child pornography is a heinous crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said Attorney General Landry. “I applaud my Cyber Crime Unit and our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to find and arrest the criminals who produce, distribute, and possess sexual abuse images and videos of children.”

Brady was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.