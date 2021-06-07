Louisiana: 2021 Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program

Gov. Edwards Welcomes Students Selected for The 2021 Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the 14 college students who have been chosen to participate in the fourth annual Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government. This is an opportunity for the students to gain firsthand knowledge about the development and implementation of public policy as well as the state’s rich history and current affairs of Louisiana government. The bipartisan program is a partnership with Louisiana’s Office of the Governor, the Lamar family, Louisiana State University, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

“These fourteen students represent the next generation of Louisiana’s leaders, and I am inspired by their excitement to move our state forward,” said Gov. Edwards. “This program will provide them an invaluable learning experience on policy-making and the governing process. Our goal is to ensure their success in the program and help them understand the vital role they play in Louisiana’s future.”

Each student has been assigned to work in a cabinet-level agency in Baton Rouge based on their interest of study. In addition to working within the state agencies, they will also participate in a weekly speaker series and field trips designed to enhance their overall experience and understanding of Louisiana government.

The Class of 2021:

Javin Bowman – Louisiana State Police

Elizabeth Bueche – Board of Regents

Bailey Chauvin – Department of Education

Gabriella Cotton – Office of the Governor, Women’s Policy

Stone Cox – Division of Administration

Allison Hunt – Governor’s Mansion

Cameron Jackson – Louisiana Department of Health

Kevin Taylor-Jarrell – Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Jaden Johnson – Department of Environmental Quality

Kaitryana Leinbach – Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Jaron Petreas – Department of Revenue

Colin Raby – Louisiana Economic Development

Brenda Reed – Division of Administration, Office of Broadband

Taylor Sanchez – Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

The students will receive student housing on LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge, three hours of course credit offered through the LSU Public Administration Institute and up to a $1,500 stipend for additional expenses.

The Fellows program is sponsored by private donations.