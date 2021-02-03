Lordsburg: Gilbert Gallegos pleads guilty to child pornography

Gilbert Gallegos from Lordsburg pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Gilbert Gallegos, 44, of Lordsburg, New Mexico, pleaded guilty in federal court on Jan. 29 to production and possession of child pornography.

According to information based on court records and statements made in open court, on April 8, 2020, Gallegos’ phone was seized and searched following a search warrant. Gallegos admitted to producing and possessing child pornographic videos on his cellphone from July 2, 2019, depicting a minor victim who is partially nude, and another video of child pornography involving two minor victims.

Gallegos is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Lordsburg Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa A. Ong and Dustin C. Segovia are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today