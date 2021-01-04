Categories: General

Lookahead: The global health challenges in 2021

(STL.News) From the race to roll-out coronavirus vaccinations around the world, to other concerns such as mental health and measles.

BBC Health Reporter Smitha Mundasad looks at the health challenges facing the world in the next year.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News

