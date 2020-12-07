Long Island: Gregory Settino Pleads Guilty to Theft of Medical Products

Former Supervisor at Long Island Drug Manufacturer, Gregory Settino Pleads Guilty to Theft of Medical Products

Defendant Admits That He Sold Stolen Drugs for Equine Illness to Trainers and Veterinarians at New York Racetracks

(STL.News) At the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York, Gregory Settino pleaded guilty to theft of medical products from his employer, a drug manufacturer in Suffolk County. When sentenced, Settino faces up to 20 years in prison, restitution to his former employer and a fine of up to $250,000. The proceeding took place before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert.

Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Jeffrey Ebersole, Special Agent-in-Charge, Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations, New York Field Office (FDA-OCI), announced the guilty plea.

“Settino has been held accountable for stealing from his then-employer thousands of bottles of an injectable drug administered to horses, which he resold to trainers and vets potentially endangering the health of horses at New York racetracks because the stolen drugs were not handled properly,” stated Acting United States Attorney DuCharme. “This Office will vigorously prosecute those who jeopardized drug safety.”

“The FDA works to ensure that veterinary drugs are safe and effective so that animals remain healthy. When drugs are taken out of the legitimate supply chain, there is no longer any assurance that they are safe or effective,” stated FDA-OCI Special Agent-in-Charge Ebersole. “The FDA remains committed to investigating and bringing to justice those who endanger the health of animals.”

As set forth in court filings and facts admitted in court, Settino was the production supervisor of manufacturing at Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Shirley, New York. In January 2019, Luitpold was renamed American Regent. One of the products manufactured at Luitpold and American Regent was Adequan, an injectable equine drug administered to horses with degenerative joint disease and sold throughout the United States.

Between 2012 and January 2020, Settino stole thousands of bottles of Adequan from Luitpold and American Regent valued at over $1 million and sold those drugs to horse trainers and veterinarians at New York racetracks, including Belmont Park, for more than $600,000. Settino’s conduct potentially endangered the health of horses because the drugs were not maintained, stored or transported in accordance with proper procedures for ensuring the safety, effectiveness and efficacy of the drugs. At times, Settino transported the drugs in shoeboxes stored in his car. At all times, the drugs were handled in violation of the FDA regulated supply chain.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorney Charles P. Kelly is in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendant:

GREGORY SETTINO

Age: 58

Bethpage, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 20-CR-340 (JS)

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

