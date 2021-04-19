Cincinnati man, David Lomache charged with impersonating federal employee & agent

CINCINNATI (STL.News) A federal grand jury has charged a Cincinnati man with impersonating a federal employee and making fake IDs claiming he was a Special Agent with Homeland Security and an employee of the Defense Logistics Agency, which is the Department of Defense’s combat logistics support agency.

David Lomache, 61, was arrested by federal agents on April 16 and his case was unsealed today. He is scheduled to appear in federal court for a detention hearing at 1:30pm on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Lomache fraudulently obtained a United States Federal Contractor badge in order to impersonate a civilian contractor technician for the Defense Logistics Agency.

In January of 2021, Lomache allegedly produced fake identification documents for both the Defense Logistics Agency and for Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”).

He is charged with two counts of fraud in connection with identification documents, a federal crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and one count of impersonating a federal officer, which carries a potential maximum prison sentence of up to three years in prison.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Vance Callender, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations; and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the charges. Assistant United States Attorney Megan Gaffney Painter is representing the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today