Logan County: Kenneth Embry Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Logan County Man, Kenneth S. Embry Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking And Illegal Possession Of A Firearm

BOWLING GREEN, KY (STL.News) Chief United States District Judge Greg Stivers yesterday sentenced Kenneth S. Embry, age 34, to 120 months’ imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, announced Michael A. Bennett, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. Embry pled guilty to the charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person on February 2, 2021. There is no parole in the federal system.

“I appreciate and commend the outstanding work of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and HSI in this case,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett. “The task force officers and federal agents assigned to the case, working together with AUSA Yurchisin, ensured a successful prosecution which resulted in the removal of a dangerous individual from the Western District of Kentucky.”

In the plea agreement, Embry admitted that on April 2, 2020, he knowingly possessed with the intent to distribute, greater than fifty (50) grams of actual methamphetamine. He also admitted that he knowingly possessed a firearm, identified as a Colt .380 semiautomatic pistol and ammunition, after having previously been convicted of the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Second Offense, on or about October 29, 2019, in Logan County Circuit Court.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II of the United States Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office. The investigation was conducted by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today