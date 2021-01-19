Local men sentenced to prison in pawn shop armed robbery case

Co-conspirators stole 27 guns, 200 pieces of jewelry

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Two Columbus men were sentenced in U.S. District Court for their roles in the March 2020 armed robbery of a local pawn shop.

De’onte Peoples, 19, and Demetrius E. Braxton, 23, each previously pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Braxton was sentenced today to 74 months in prison and Peoples last week to 76 months in prison.

According to court documents, it was Peoples’ idea to commit a robbery at Lev’s Pawn Shop, a federal firearms licensee located on Morse Road. Peoples and Braxton drove to the pawn shop around 2pm on March 5, 2020 in Peoples’ vehicle.

Peoples and Braxton entered the store carrying firearms and wearing face masks and plastic bags over their shoes. Peoples also carried a black suitcase. The defendants brandished their firearms and demanded three pawn shop employees fill their suitcases with firearms and jewelry from the store’s display cases.

While the robbery was in progress, a customer walked into the pawn shop. Peoples took the man’s wallet, reviewed its contents and then threw the wallet into the victim’s face.

As the defendants left Lev’s Pawn Shop, one of them yelled he would kill anyone who called the police.

In total, the co-conspirators stole 27 firearms, more than 200 pieces of jewelry and approximately $2,700 in cash.

Congress sets the minimum and maximum statutory sentences. Sentencing of defendants is determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Roland Herndon, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan announced the sentences imposed by U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus, Jr. The Mifflin Township Police Department assisted in this case. Deputy Criminal Chief Brian J. Martinez and Assistant United States Attorney S. Courter Shimeall are representing the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today