Litchfield: Richard Black Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

Litchfield Man, Richard Black Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News Richard Black, 23, of Litchfield, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to distributing fentanyl and possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in May, 2019 Nashua police learned that Black was distributing fentanyl in the Nashua area. Between June 27, 2019 and July 18, 2019, an undercover officer made four purchases of fentanyl from Black. After his arrest on July 22, 2019, officers searched Black’s residence pursuant to a warrant and recovered additional fentanyl. Officers seized approximately 200 grams of fentanyl from the undercover purchases, the search of Black’s person incident to his arrest, and the search of Black’s residence.

Black is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, 2021.

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that has caused substantial damage to Nashua and communities throughout our state,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Through Operation SOS, we are fighting back against the fentanyl dealers. We will continue to work closely with the Nashua Police Department and our other law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute fentanyl traffickers who are doing business in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today