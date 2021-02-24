General

Lincoln: Brandon Tolman Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy

Feb 24, 2021

BANGOR, ME (STL.News) A Lincoln man pleaded guilty today in federal court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to court records, between approximately May 2018 and July 2018, Brandon Tolman, 32, was part of a drug distribution operation based out of Florida and operating in northern Maine.  A co-conspirator obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and had it transported to Maine.  Tolman sold the drug in the Lincoln area while other members of the conspiracy sold it in Bangor, Howland and Houlton.

Tolman faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.  He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

