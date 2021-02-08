Lexington: Shyreek Thatch Sentenced for Drug Offenses

Gang Member, Shyreek Thatch Receives Nine Years in Federal Prison for Drug Offenses

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Shyreek Thatch, 21, of Lexington, North Carolina, was sentenced to 108 months imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine, distribution of a quantity of heroin (aiding and abetting), and possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine (aiding and abetting).

The evidence presented in court and other information revealed that on November 14, 2019, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a controlled purchase of a half an ounce of heroin from Thatch. Following this controlled purchase, another purchase of heroin was orchestrated by law enforcement. Detectives conducted surveillance on Thatch and another person as they left an apartment on Park Avenue in Wilmington and drove to the meeting location. Thatch and the other person fled after law enforcement identified themselves. Thatch attempted to discard a quantity of heroin before he was arrested.

His co-defendant hid a loaded .40 caliber handgun prior to his arrest. A search warrant was obtained for the Park Avenue address where detectives recovered half a kilogram of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, 55 grams of pure methamphetamine, 40 grams of ecstasy, a quantity of cocaine, another loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun and money received from the earlier controlled purchase by law enforcement. Two other persons were arrested in the apartment. Thatch told law enforcement that he had come to Wilmington solely to make money. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered that the narcotics were being imported from the High Point area for distribution in Wilmington using armed associates or gang members. According to law enforcement, Thatch was a member of a violent gang.

The investigation was part of OCDETF Operation. An Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets. This OCDETF focuses on a Multi-State Drug Trafficking Organization and Gang Activity that has been responsible for the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout the United States.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing before U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on our website. Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:20-CR-00005-M.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today