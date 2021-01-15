Lexington: Oscar Bustamante Sentenced for Armed Cocaine Trafficking

Lexington Man, Oscar Bustamante Sentenced to 120 Months for Armed Cocaine and Heroin Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Lexington, Ky., man, Oscar Bustamante, 29, was sentenced on Friday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, to 120 months in federal prison, for trafficking in cocaine and heroin, and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to his plea agreement, on November 7, 2019, law enforcement found Bustamante in possession of 104 grams of heroin and 113 grams of cocaine. Additionally, law enforcement found $4,792 in cash and digital scales with residue on them in the cabinet, along with three firearms in the top of his bedroom closet.

Bustamante pleaded guilty to the federal charge in September 2020.

Under federal law, Bustamante must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Office; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, announced the sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today