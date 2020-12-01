Lexington: Josh Gregory Taylor Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Lexington Man, Josh Gregory Sentenced to 108 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Lexington man, Josh Gregory Taylor, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on Thursday, before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for his conviction for distributing fentanyl.

According to his plea agreement, on August 26, 2019, law enforcement responded to a report of an unresponsive person and discovered a package that contained fentanyl at the scene. Taylor admitted to selling the unresponsive person what Taylor said was heroin on August 25. Testing of the substance confirmed that the substance contained fentanyl.

Taylor pleaded guilty in July 2020.

Under federal law, Taylor must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years, following his release.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Office; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

