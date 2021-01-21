Lexington: Christopher Lovings Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Lexington Man, Christopher Lovings Sentenced to 71 Months for Fentanyl and Cocaine Trafficking and Illegal Gun Possession

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Lexington man, Christopher Lovings, 36, was sentenced to ____ months in federal prison on Thursday, before Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

According to his plea agreement, on January 28, 2019, law enforcement observed a vehicle matching reports of a stolen vehicle at a gas station on Versailles Road in Lexington. Lovings was identified as the driver. Law enforcement located approximately four grams of crack cocaine and approximately eight grams of fentanyl on Lovings, along with a handgun under the drivers’ seat. Lovings admitted to being in possession of the drugs with intent to distribute and further admitted to being in possession of the firearm as a convicted felon.

Lovings was previously convicted of a felony in 2006 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Under federal law, Lovings must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years, following his release.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, ATF, and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today