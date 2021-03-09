Leon Brown Sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm

Lafayette Man, Nathaniel Leon Brown With Prior Felony Convictions Sentenced to Federal Prison

LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Nathaniel Leon Brown, 31, of Lafayette, Louisiana, has been sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 84 months (7 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm.

Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury in Lafayette on July 15, 2020 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to the charge on September 10, 2020. According to information presented to the court, it was established that on December 20, 2019, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and were informed that a possible kidnapping involving a firearm may be in progress. Officers responded to the call and using information they were provided concerning the vehicle Brown was driving, located the suspect vehicle on Interstate 10 near Henderson. Law enforcement officers caught up to the vehicle and Brown initially refused to stop. Numerous law enforcement officers joined in the pursuit and eventually Brown stopped the car on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Brown was ordered out of the vehicle and officers took him into custody. Brown told officers there was a firearm under the driver’s seat and they were able to recover the weapon.

Brown has prior felony convictions, including possession of cocaine (2009), possession of methamphetamine (2018). As a convicted felon, Brown is prohibited from possessing any firearm.

The ATF, Lafayette Police Department, and Henderson Police Department were involved in conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon, II, prosecuted the case.

