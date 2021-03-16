St. Francis Man, Kevin Adam Left Hand Bull Charged with Assaulting a Federal Officer

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer.

Kevin Adam Left Hand Bull, age 31, was indicted on February 8, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 12 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on May 19, 2020, in Todd County, South Dakota, Left Hand Bull did forcibly assault, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with a law enforcement officer who was employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and that such conduct involved physical contact.

The charge is merely an accusation and Left Hand Bull is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Left Hand Bull was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today