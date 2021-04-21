  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
General

Leesburg Men Indicted On Methamphetamine Charges

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

Apr 21, 2021 , , , ,
Leesburg Men Indicted On Methamphetamine Charges

Leesburg Men Indicted On Methamphetamine Charges

Ocala, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the return of an indictment charging Kenneth Wayne Pea, Jr. (39) and Travis Ramone Williams (37), both of Leesburg, with possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.  Pea is also charged with distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.  If convicted, Pea and Williams face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

According to the indictment and other court documents, Pea sold approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on March 31, 2021, at a business in Belleview, Florida.  Thereafter, on April 14, 2021, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Williams.  After a high-speed chase, Williams and Pea fled from the car on foot and discarded three bags containing 2 pounds of methamphetamine along with scales, baggies, and several bags of cocaine and heroin.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The case is part of the Middle District of Florida’s anti-opioid strategy to combat opioid trafficking and abuse.  It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.  It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Related Post

General
23rd Sentenced in Sweeping Federal Drug and Gang Case
Apr 21, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Lance Smith admits role in drug trafficking operation
Apr 21, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Investigation
Apr 21, 2021 Waqar Nawaz

Most Recent Post

General
General
General
General