Leesburg Men Indicted On Methamphetamine Charges

Ocala, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the return of an indictment charging Kenneth Wayne Pea, Jr. (39) and Travis Ramone Williams (37), both of Leesburg, with possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Pea is also charged with distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, Pea and Williams face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

According to the indictment and other court documents, Pea sold approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on March 31, 2021, at a business in Belleview, Florida. Thereafter, on April 14, 2021, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Williams. After a high-speed chase, Williams and Pea fled from the car on foot and discarded three bags containing 2 pounds of methamphetamine along with scales, baggies, and several bags of cocaine and heroin.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The case is part of the Middle District of Florida’s anti-opioid strategy to combat opioid trafficking and abuse. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today