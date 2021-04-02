Inmate at USP Lee, Daniel Lee Wade Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing Weapons

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) Daniel Lee Wade, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 48 months in prison for unlawfully possessing weapons inside the prison, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced today.

Wade, 26, of Greenville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on October 28, 2020 to one count of possessing contraband inside a prison.

According to court documents, Wade possessed two prison made knives on March 28, 2020. One weapon measured 6-and one-half inches in length and 1-inch in width and was made from grey metal sharpened to a knife edge point. The other weapon measured 6-inches long and came to a sharpened point. Both had cloth handles and one had a black boot string attached as a lanyard.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.

