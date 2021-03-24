Former state trooper, Lee Ray Boykin charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty

HOUSTON (STL.News) Authorities are seeking potential victims following the arrest of a 32-year-old Spring man on federal civil rights violations, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Lee Ray Boykin Jr. is a former State Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The criminal complaint, filed today, alleges he deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity. He is also charged with carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence as well as destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Boykin is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon at 2 p.m. t oday.

The complaint alleges that on Aug. 7, 2020, Boykin conducted a traffic stop near an Express Inn at 9025 North Freeway in Houston. After issuing the driver a written warning, Boykin allegedly ordered the passenger to get into his patrol car. The charges allege he then drove her to a back parking lot at 10700 North Freeway and parked near a dumpster. There, he threatened to take the victim to jail for an out-of-state warrant if she did not perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint. She allegedly feared for her life and safety and obeyed Boykin’s commands. Following the sex act, Boykin placed his hand on his weapon and ordered her to run, according to the charges.

The investigation revealed there had been a second victim, according to the complaint . On Aug. 3, 2020, Boykin had allegedly pulled up behind a vehicle parked at a Texaco gas station at 9404 North Freeway in Houston. He told the passenger she had outstanding warrants and said he was taking her to a substation, according to the charges. He then allegedly ordered her into his vehicle and drove her to the same back parking lot at 10700 North Freeway. The complaint alleges Boykin told her he knew what she did for a living and wanted some of it – meaning sex. Fearing Boykin, she complied with his demands and performed oral sex on him, according to the charges.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Authorities believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the FBI at 713-693-5000.

The Houston Police Department, Texas Rangers and FBI are conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sebastian Edwards and Eun Kate Suh are prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today